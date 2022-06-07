Kazakh-Australian Bublik-Kyrgios propel into BOSS OPEN quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°42 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in tandem with Australian Nick Kyrgios reached the quarterfinal of the ATP’s BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan tennis Federation.

In the opening round Bublik and Kyrgios defeated Mexican Hans Hach Verdugo and Austrian Philipp Oswald in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Bublik seeded 7th is set to start his singles run at the tournament later today against American Denis Kudla.

Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov partnered with Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi are set to face 2nd-seeded Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek in the first round of the tournament as well.