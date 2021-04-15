Kazakh-Australian political consultations held online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Australia took place in the videoconference format, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the Director of the Department of Asia-Pacific Region, Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nurgali Arystanov and the First Assistant Secretary of Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Gary Cowan discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides noted the importance of practical measures of further extending and deepening of cooperation in multilateral and bilateral formats, as well as strengthening of political dialogue, trade and economic relations and building up of investment collaboration.