Kazakh-Austrian tandem advances in Roland Garros mixed doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in tandem with Austrian tennis player Alexander Peya advanced to the second round of the mixed doubles of the 2017 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 5th-seeded Kazakh-Austrian duo routed American Coco Vandeweghe and Belarusian Max Mirnyi in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.



They will next face Colombian Robert Farah and German Anna-Lena Groenefeld who edged out American Christina McHale and Brian Baker.



Earlier Shvedova lost her women's singles and women's doubles matches at the French Open.