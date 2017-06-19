EN
    14:45, 19 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh authorities to check state symbols use for correctness

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The special inspection will check the use of state symbols in Kazakhstan for correctness, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    "To date, the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Investment and Development, together with the inspection commission, which includes representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office, plans to check compliance with the legislation on state symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their application", the press-secretary of the Committee Yerkema Mukhtarkyzy said at a briefing in the Central Communications Service today.

    According to her, the check itself is planned for the third quarter of 2017. Therefore, results review is planned for November.

     

