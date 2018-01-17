Kazakh aviation committee to conduct 434 flight safety inspections in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2018, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan will conduct 59 certifications and 434 inspections of air transport operators as part of flight safety monitoring, Kazinform reports.

"In accordance with Item 1 of Article 16-2 of the Law "On use of the airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and aviation activities", the authorized civil aviation body annually adopts a program to ensure continued supervision that implies a set of activities carried out by the authorized civil aviation body to maintain the compliance of certified operators and civil aviation organizations with the certification requirements and requirements of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On use of the airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and aviation activities"," the Committee said on Facebook.

The committee clarified that it is planned to check 20 operators engaged in commercial transportation, 36 operators doing aerial work, general aviation operators, 20 organizations performing maintenance and repair of aviation equipment, 11 branches of Kazaeronavigation RSE, 14 organizations involved in search and rescue flight operations, 24 airports and airfields, 8 heliports, and 23 aviation training centers. In addition, the committee will audit 25 foreign airlines, 4 aviation medical centers, and 5 aviation medical experts, and perform 44 various types of flight safety inspection and certification audits of aviation industry subjects.