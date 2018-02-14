Kazakh Aydova in top 30 of 1,000m race in PyeongChang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skater Yekaterina Aydova finished in the top 30 of the Ladies' 1,000m race at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang today, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Dutch Jorien Ter Mors captured gold by clocking the distance in 1:13.56. Nao Kodaira (+0.26) of Japan claimed silver. Another Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi (+0.42) settled for bronze.



Aydova covered the distance in 1:17.09 and finished 24th, 3.53 min behind the leader.