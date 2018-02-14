EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:06, 14 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Aydova in top 30 of 1,000m race in PyeongChang

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skater Yekaterina Aydova finished in the top 30 of the Ladies' 1,000m race at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang today, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Dutch Jorien Ter Mors captured gold by clocking the distance in 1:13.56. Nao Kodaira (+0.26) of Japan claimed silver. Another Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi (+0.42) settled for bronze.

    Aydova covered the distance in 1:17.09 and finished 24th, 3.53 min behind the leader.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!