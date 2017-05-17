Kazakh Azat Makhmetov advanced into 2017 Islamiada final

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Azat Makhmetov has qualified for the final competition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in men's 52kg weight division.

His semifinal bout against Algerian Usama Morjane did not take place for technical reasons.

In the final match, Makhmetov will fight vs. Moroccan Daraa Abdelali.

32 Kazakhstani sportsmen are participating in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku this year in 5 sports: boxing, judo, taekwondo, WTF, freestyle and women’s wrestling.