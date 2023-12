NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Abzal Azhgaliyev won a bronze medal at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee reports.

Azhgaliyev was third in the men’s 500 m race crossing the line in 41.394. Lee June-seo of South Korea took big honors while Belgian Stijn Desmet finished second.