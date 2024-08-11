EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:34, 11 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh B-Boy Zakirov lost to world champion at Olympic quarterfinals

    Amir Zakirov
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov

    Kazakh B-Boy Amir Zakirov failed to reach the Olympic Games breaking semifinals in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    In the ¼ finals, Zakirov lost competing against world champion VICTOR from the U.S. Their battle divided into three rounds ended 3:0 in favor of the U.S. B-Boy so Zakirov lost a chance to vie for the first Olympic medal in men's breaking history.

    As reported earlier, Amir Zakirov, the Kazakh B-Boy, advanced to the 2024 Olympic Games breaking quarterfinals.

    In the first battle Amir lost to Menno van Gorp of the Netherlands 0:2 in the B-Boys Round Robin - Group D Battle. He beat Billy 2:0 in the second and won in the third defeating Quake 2:0.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x