Kazakh B-Boy Zakirov lost to world champion at Olympic quarterfinals

Kazakh B-Boy Amir Zakirov failed to reach the Olympic Games breaking semifinals in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

In the ¼ finals, Zakirov lost competing against world champion VICTOR from the U.S. Their battle divided into three rounds ended 3:0 in favor of the U.S. B-Boy so Zakirov lost a chance to vie for the first Olympic medal in men's breaking history.

As reported earlier, Amir Zakirov, the Kazakh B-Boy, advanced to the 2024 Olympic Games breaking quarterfinals.

In the first battle Amir lost to Menno van Gorp of the Netherlands 0:2 in the B-Boys Round Robin - Group D Battle. He beat Billy 2:0 in the second and won in the third defeating Quake 2:0.