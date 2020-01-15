Kazakh Balandin wins ‘bronze’ at 2020 FINA Champion Swim Series

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In Shenzhen, China, the first event of the second edition of the 2020 FINA Champions Swim Series started on January 14, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin of Kazakhstan gained the third place in the men's 100 m breaststroke. Balandin’s result was 1:00.55.

The first place went to Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, who covered the distance in 58.61. A silver medal was gained by Yan Zibei from China – 59.02.

Today Dmitry Balandin is to compete in the men's 200 m breaststroke.

Beijing will hold the second leg of the tournament on January 18-19.