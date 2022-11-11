Kazakh Balkibekova grabs gold at Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Boxing Federation’s press service confirms that Kazakhstani female boxer Alua Balkibekova won the gold medal at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

Balkibekova clinched gold in the women’s 48 kg weight category as her rival Kato Hikaru of Japan injured her hand. Thus, Kazakhstan added the first gold medal to the country’s tally.

Photo: sports.kz