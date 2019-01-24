Kazakh ballet dancer stuns Italian audience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Merited artist of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan attended the most prestigious cultural event in Rome.

The gala concert of the world ballet stars took place on January 20-21 at the Santa Cecilia Hall of the Auditorium Parco della Musica under the Les Étoiles project, the Kazakh Culture Ministry's press service reports.



Well-known Kazakh artist along with La Scala prima ballerina Nicoletta Manni danced the major role of the young man in The Young Man and Death ballet choreographed by famous Roland Petit.



Grand prix winner of many international competitions Adamzhan also performed pas de deux of Don Quixote Ballet by Ludwig Minkus and Diana and Acteon pas de deux from Esemralda Ballet by Caesar Puni jointly with prima ballerina of the Hungarian State Opera Tatina Melnik.



The leading principal dancers of the international theatres, such as the London Royal Opera House, Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, National Ballet of Spain, the Mariinsky Theatre, the Mikhailovsky Theatre, the American Ballet Theatre, Berlin State Ballet took part in the concert dated to the 100th anniversary of eminent ballet dancer of the XX century Margot Fonteyn.



Bakhtiyar Adamzhan's performances are always a success. Such performances help to promote Kazakhstan's culture in the world arena as part of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry's plans to realize the Kazakh President's Rukhani Janghyru Program.