Kazakh ballet star Baktiyar Adamzhan stuns Cyprus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera Ballet Company’s Principal Dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan was a huge success in the CELEBRITY BALLET GALA, which is taking place these days in Cyprus. The celebration of high art featured performances of world-renowned stars, and the Kazakh dancer became the favorite of the evening, he delighted the audience with his acting skills and unique style.

It should be noted that 12 principals and étoiles from seven world-famous theatres, such as the English National Theatre, Astana Opera, the Bolshoi Theatre, the Kremlin Palace, the Mikhailovsky Theatre, HET National Theatre, Staatsballett Berlin and others, took part in the gala ballet. On the first performance day, February 14, at the Pattichio Theatre in Limassol (Cyprus), brilliant numbers from classical and modern ballet were presented to the audience. The exciting program was created by the artistic director of the GALA, principal dancer of the Bolshoi Theatre Igor Tsvirko. Today, on February 15, our compatriot Bakhtiyar Adamzhan performs in the capital of Cyprus at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. Since the event coincided with the International Valentine’s Day, all the performances of the dancers were dedicated to the theme of great love, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Opera’s Press Office.

«I have known the organizers of the CELEBRITY BALLET GALA for a long time. They appreciated my previous performances and wanted me to be their guest performer at this ballet evening. The best dancers from all over the world have gathered here. We can say that they are the «cream of the crop» of modern ballet art. I am very happy to take part in this wonderful event and represent Astana Opera. It inspires me very much when the name of the Kazakhstani Astana Opera is indicated on the poster next to the leading opera houses of the world,» Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

The Cypriots warmly received his performance of the modern number In the Wake to the music by Senking and the Diana and Actaeon Pas de Deux from Cesare Pugni’s ballet La Esmeralda. Several years ago, famous Chinese contemporary choreographer Jigang Zhang dedicated the number In the Wake to Baktiyar Adamzhan. The beginning and the end of this number were created by Baktiyar Adamzhan himself.

In general, it is important to emphasize that Bakhtiyar Adamzhan always receives high praise from critics during his performances abroad. Famous ballet masters immediately notice his technique, skill and ballet virtuosity. Many are amazed that his high, soaring jumps do not make a sound. Because of this ability to silently jump and land, Bakhtiyar earned the nickname «Cat» in several world theatres.

But no matter what the principal dancer of Astana Opera performs, he always preserves the culture of male dance, for which the Kazakh ballet is so famous. At the same time, it should be noted that Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is the first Kazakh ballet dancer who won the hearts of Cypriots with his art.

Since the beginning of the year, the ballet star has taken part in a number of international projects. From January 28 to February 4, he and his stage partner Shugyla Adepkhan, Astana Opera’s soloist, gave brilliant performances at the world-famous Ballet International Gala, held in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne (Australia). The Kazakh ballet pair astounds the inhabitants of the Green Continent for the third time.

Also, as part of his performances at the Ballet International Gala, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan held a master class for young dancers who are starting to master the art of ballet. During the conversation, the famous dancer said that he had received an invitation to perform in Australia in August for the fourth time. In addition, he is expected at the Les Étoiles gala concert, which will be held in Bologna, Italy, on April 1-2 this year.

«There are many plans ahead. There are invitations to participate in various international projects. In October, Roland Petit’s ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort to Johann Sebastian Bach’s music will premiere in Geneva, and I received an offer to perform there as well. Not to mention that there is an opportunity to choose the most prestigious ones among all the projects. I try to involve my colleagues from Astana Opera in them,» he concluded.

It is evident that the performing schedule of dancer No. 1 in Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has already been filled for the year ahead. Certainly, in addition to performances and gala concerts abroad, he actively participates in ballet productions from the opera house’s repertoire. The next time Bakhtiyar Adamzhan can be seen in a performance at Astana Opera is in March in the world choreographic masterpiece – Roland Petit’s ballet Notre Dame de Paris to Maurice Jarre’s music.

Photo: astanaopera.kz