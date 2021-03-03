EN
    09:30, 03 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Basketball Team makes big jump in FIBA ranking

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has presented its updated edition of the men’s world ranking after the third window of qualifiers, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh Basketball Team moved 5 lines up to 74th spot of the rating – one of the five teams to make a big jump according to FIBA.

    The ranking’s top-five include the national teams of the USA, Spain, Australia, Argentina, and Serbia.

    Notably, in February the Kazakh team beat the teams of Sri Lanka (111:52 and 107:37) and Palestine (93:56) in the Asian Cup 2021 qualifiers.


    Kazakhstan Sport Events
