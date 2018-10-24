Kazakh basketballers to vie for medals at U18 Asian Championship in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's basketball team will participate in the U18 Asian Basketball Championship in Bengaluru, India from October 28 to November 3, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan has been taking part in the championship since 2007, however, its results leave much to be desired. The Kazakh side demonstrated the highest result in 2010 by climbing to the 6th spot in the overall standings.



At the championship, Kazakhstan will vie for medals in Group B with Hong Kong, Syria and Samoa.



In India, our basketball players have a chance to win a license to the U19 World Basketball Championship.