    08:15, 27 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Bauyrzhanova bags bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

    Aida Bauyrzhanova
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Aida Bauyrzhanova won bronze in the 2024 Asian Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 24 to 26 May 2024, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Aida scored 13.066 points in the floor exercises to grab a bronze medal.

    As earlier reported, she finished fourth in the all-round finals.

    The 2024 Asian Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships served as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

