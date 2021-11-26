EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:11, 26 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh beach volleyball players to vie for bronze at 2021 Asian Championship

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani duo will fight for bronze at the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championship in Phuket, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Tandem Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergey Bogatu from Kazakhstan clashed with the Iranian side in the semifinal match of the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championship. The Iranian team defeated the Kazakh duo 2:0.

    Thus, Team Kazakhstan will vie for the third place against Qatar. The match is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 27.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!