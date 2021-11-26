Kazakh beach volleyball players to vie for bronze at 2021 Asian Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani duo will fight for bronze at the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championship in Phuket, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Tandem Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergey Bogatu from Kazakhstan clashed with the Iranian side in the semifinal match of the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championship. The Iranian team defeated the Kazakh duo 2:0.

Thus, Team Kazakhstan will vie for the third place against Qatar. The match is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 27.