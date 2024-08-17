Kazakh beatmaker Eraholic releases new track with Rosalía

Kazakh beatmaker, known as Eraholic, who also works as a biology teacher in the Abay region, continues to build his musical career, collaborating with world stars. After the success of the track for Dua Lipa, Yerkanat has prepared a beat for the singer Rosalía in a new track with a member of the popular group Blackpink, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

"I posted all my works on my social networks and Rosalía herself responded to one of the stories. I tagged her, she responded and wrote that we need to work with you," Yerkanat shared in an interview.

The track, on which Rosalía appeared, has already been released. Yerkanat noted: "This is not a collaboration with BLACKPINK, this is a collaboration with Rosalia. Rosalia is on the feature, that is, she is a guest artist in this song. I am responsible for the part of the song where Rosalia's verse is, but I still think that this is also an achievement in the world of music."

However, the beatmaker also noted that he did not know about the collaboration of the artists until the very end: “I did not know until the very last moment that this was a joint track. I thought it would be a solo track, but this has its own big plus, because Lisa from BLACKPINK is very popular.”

Photo credit: instagram @eraholic

Speaking about his impressions of collaborating with world stars, Yerkanat admitted: "It's hard to describe it all in words, it's probably some kind of chemistry between us. That is, they probably liked the selection of sounds and melodies. There is a lot of competition in this area, but I think that word of mouth also played a role at one time. I mean, after Dua Lipa, Rosalía also somehow found out about me, and that's why she wrote."

The process of recording the track turned out to be familiar to Yerkanat: "I just came home from work, sat down in the evening and went through the options, wrote, sent for approval, so to speak. Edited later, after the corrections I did it this way, and we agreed on what happened. First of all, I tried to make sure that the artist liked my sound. That's the most important thing."

Photo credit: @rosalia.vt

He also spoke about his dreams and plans for the future: "Of course, there are a couple of artists now. But again, until the album is released, according to the contract, I cannot disclose names, details, tracks, etc. ”

However, his dream collaborations would be with the Belgian artist Stromae and The Weekend as it is Yerkanat’s childhood dream.

Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, debuted with her single album ‘Lalisa’ in September 2021, which set sales records, selling over 736,000 copies in South Korea in its first week. The music video for the single of the same name amassed 73.6 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours, making it the most-viewed video by a solo artist in that period. Spanish singer Rosalía is known for her hits "Bizcochito" and "Despecha", and has won over 80 music awards, including two Grammys. She has nearly 24.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and "Despecha" has amassed over one billion streams.

In the first 24 hours since the release of the joint track, the video has gained 26 million views on YouTube, entering the top 10 trending videos on the platform.