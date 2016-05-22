Kazakh Beibut Shumenov crowned as WBA cruiserweight champ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA Regular cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11KOs) retained his title by stopping Junior Wright (15-2-1, 12 KOs) in the tenth round in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 21), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Shumenov scored two knockdowns in the eighth round and sent Wright down again in the tenth.

The Kazakhstan now has to face Russian Denis Lebedev who defeated Victor Ramirez in two rounds to unify the WBA/IBF cruiserweight world titles in Moscow.