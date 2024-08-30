Kazakh Bekmukhambetova grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender in Croatia

Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekhmukhambetova won a gold medal in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 in Croatia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

On her way to the finals, she defeated India’s Khyati Pande, Columbia’s Juana Morales, Croatia’s Petra Lipovscak, and Poland’s Dominika Czarnecka.

This year the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 prize money is 1,000 US dollars.