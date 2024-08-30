EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 30 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Bekmukhambetova grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender in Croatia

    Table Tennis
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekhmukhambetova won a gold medal in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 in Croatia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    On her way to the finals, she defeated India’s Khyati Pande, Columbia’s Juana Morales, Croatia’s Petra Lipovscak, and Poland’s Dominika Czarnecka.

    This year the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 prize money is 1,000 US dollars. 

    Tags:
    Table Tennis Kazakhstan Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x