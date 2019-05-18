EN
    12:43, 18 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh biathlete disqualified for 4 years for meldonium

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Anti-Doping Center of Kazakhstan has published an updated list of the athletes disqualified for prohibited substances in their blood tests, Kazinform reports citing SPORTINFORM.

    As per the list, meldonium was indicated in the blood test of biathlete Christina Borovikova. The tests were taken during the competition period.

    Borovikova was disqualified for a 4-year period, from January 25, 2019 through January 25, 2023.

