    11:40, 01 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh biathletes arrive in PyeongChang

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathletes arrived in South Korea to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics, SPORTINFORM reports.  

    Members of Kazakh Olympic Biathlon team became first of the country's athletes to arrive in PyeongChang.

    It should be noted that in biathlon Kazakhstan is represented by 10 athletes: Vassily Podkorytov, Maxim Braun, Vladislav Vitenko, Timur Khamitgatin, Roman Yeremin, Alina Raikova, Daria Klimina, Galina Vishnevskaya, Olga Poltoranina and Yelizaveta Belchenko.

