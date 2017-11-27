Kazakh biathletes bag historic bronze in Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes won bronze of the first stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Sweden's Östersund, Kazinform reports.

Galina Vishnevskaya and Maksim Braun were among the top three in the individual mixed relay.

Kazakh sports journalists have already called this result a historic achievement for the national team.

First across the finish line were Lisa Theresa Hauser and Simon Eder of Austria. Germans Vanessa Hinz and Erik Lesser came second.