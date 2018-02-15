Kazakh biathletes left without medals in Men’s Individual Race at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Today, four Kazakhstani biathletes left the Men's Individual Race at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics Games empty-handed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Biathletes Vassiliy Podkorytov, Maxim Braun, Timur Khamitgatin, and Vladislav Vitenko were defending the honor of the country. They competed in the 20-kilometer individual race and, unfortunately, were among the also-rans.

Maxim Braun, Vassiliy Podkorytov, and Timur Khamitgatin finished 61st, 62nd, and 72nd, respectively. As to Vladislav Vitenko, he was 83rd, coming in almost dead last.

It was Norwegian Johannes Boe who won gold. The silver medal was taken by Fak Jakov of Slovenia. Austrian Dominik Landertinger claimed bronze.

It bears reminding that Kazakhstan also failed to challenge the podium in the women's 15km individual biathlon race.











Photo: Izturgan Aldauyev