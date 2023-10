In the women’s 66 kg, Kazakhstani Nataliya Bogdanova beat Ragad Ibrahim Al-Naimi of Saudi Arabia knocking her down three times in the first round at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Six female boxers of Kazakhstan are set to defend the country’s colors at the Games.

As earlier reported, Yertugan Zeinullinov (63.5 kg) defeated Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeh by UD.