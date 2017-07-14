Kazakh books in Latin script exhibited in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The exhibition "Qazak kitaptary, 1929-1940 zhyl" has opened in the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, on behalf of the nationwide movement 'Kazakhstan-2050', we continue the series of activities dubbed 'Men qoldamyn'. The exhibition of the books in Latin script that were published in the period from 1929 to 1940 is the main element of our project. Here, we want to show that we have already used the Latin alphabet in our history. It can seem as just 11 years, but this literature influenced more than one generation. We need to understand why we adopted the Latin alphabet, and why we then switched to Cyrillic," explained the Chairman of 'Kazakhstan-2050' National Movement Council, Mukhtar Mankeyev.

At the exhibition opening, well-known writer, turkologist Myrzatay Zholdasbekov and professor of history Kamal Burkhanov made welcoming speeches. In their speeches, they stressed the importance of the transition to the Latin script from 2025, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, as this would mean Kazakhstan's entry into the global information space.

The exhibition presents works by Kazakh writers, including textbooks and periodicals. Visitors can get see the Latin sript publications of the poems and translations of Abay Qunanbayuli, works by Mukhtar Auezov, Ilyas Zhansugurov, Saken Seifullin and Beimbet Mailin. There are also Russian classics - Pushkin, Lermontov, Gogol and others.

In total, the National Academic Library has 1,340 pieces of printed materials on the Kazakh Latin script written between 1929 and 1940.