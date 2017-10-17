Kazakh books to be added to France's BULAC library stock

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan handed over some of its books to BULAC Library within the framework of the international presentation of the Rukhani Zhangyru national program in Paris. The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in France, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In attendance at the event were Director of BULAC Library Marie-Lise Tsagouria, head of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan Umitkhan Munalbayev, intellectual and creative circles of Kazakhstan as well as officials of the Kazakh Embassy in France.



Ms Tsagouria thanked the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports and the National Academic Library for 200 books that will be added to BULAC's library stock. The books, according to her, will surely kindle keen interest among library readers and give them a chance to learn more about traditions, culture and art of the Kazakh people as well as Kazakhstan's latest achievements.



The event resulted in signing of the memorandum of cooperation between the two libraries.















