Kazakh-born actor stars in one of best Chinese movies of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Brave Heaven Commander is a new Chinese movie with Kazakh-born actor Mukhtar Tleugazyuly starring in it is setting box office records, Kazinform correspondent reports citing www.kazakh.people.cn website. $19mln have been gathered on the first day of the movie release.

The movie turned out to be one of the most successful projects of China's film-making industry in 2016.







Our compatriot Mukhtar Tleugazyuly starred as a brave warrior from Bairun clan. The film narrates about historical event taking place along the Great Silk Road.



Mukhtar Tleugazyuly was born in Künes area of Yili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of China. He stars in films created by famous Chinese directors and is very popular with viewers for playing the roles of famous rulers and heroes.







The Kazakh actor gained popularity in China for Lu Chan's Last Supper film where he starred as great Fan Kuai who contributed to the establishment of the Western Han Empire.



In the past four years, the actor has played in more than 20 movies.



