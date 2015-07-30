Kazakh-born conman wanted by Interpol detained in Vilnius

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brother-in-law of fugitive Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov Syrym Shalabayev was detained on Tuesday in Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to ru.delfi.It, two years ago Shalabayev was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contempt of court in Great Britain, but managed to flee the country. The Kazakh-born Shalabayev is also suspected of embezzling billions of dollars in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia and other countries. He is sought by Ukrainian authorities since he misappropriated at least $300 million.