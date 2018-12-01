Kazakh-born fighter slated for UFC debut in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh-born fighter from Orenburg (Russia) Damir Ismagulov (16-2) will makeUFC debut at UFC Fight Night 142 in Adelaide, Australia on December 2, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ismagulov will face Aussie threat Alex ‘Hitman' Gorgees (6-0). Kazakhstani fans can watch the fight live on Qazsport TV Channel at 9:00 a.m. Astana time on Sunday.



Damir was scheduled to fight Irish lightweight Joseph Duffy, but the latter had to bow out of the fight due to a rib injury.