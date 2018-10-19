21:50, 19 October 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh-born para-athlete grabs 2 gold medals at world championships
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athlete Andrey Putintsev scored two gold medals at the World Para-Armwrestling Championships in Turkey, Press Secretary of Akmola region's Physical Culture and Sport Department Makhabbat Bolshina.
Over 150 sportsmen with muscle-skeleton disorder, eye and hearing impairments from 45 countries of the world joined the championships.
Putintsev competed in 104kg weight category.