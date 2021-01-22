EN
    11:54, 22 January 2021

    Kazakh-born woman named Acting Chief of Protocol of the United States

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Asel K. Roberts, born in Kazakhstan, assumed the role of Acting Chief of Protocol of the United States on January 20, 2021, Kazinform correspodent reports.

    «With over 15 years of experience in the Office of the Chief of Protocol, her most recent position in the office was that of Senior Advisor. Ms. Roberts graduated from Georgetown University’s Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Law and Organizations. She speaks Russian, Kazakh, and Japanese,» the statement on the website of the U.S. Department says.

    Asel Roberts (Tolenova) was born in Almaty city in 1976. She has been married to Sean Roberts for more than 20 years and they have a daughter named Aideen.

