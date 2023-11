ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Kazakhstani boxer Aidyn Yelzhanov (1-0) signed a contract with the U.S. boxing promotional company Fight Promotions, Kazinform refers to Inboxing.kz.

Among other Kazakh boxers rostered with Fight Promotions are Dauren Yeleussinov (4-0, 3KO) and Aidos Erbossynuly (2-0, 2KO)