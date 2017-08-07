EN
    14:46, 07 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Akberbayev up in IBO rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Issa Akberbayev has improved his standing in the updated rankings of the International Boxing Organization (IBO), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani rose one spot up to №33 in the cruiserweight division after defeating Ukrainian boxer Yuri Barashian in the WBA Asia East title fight.

    Super welterweight from Kazakhstan Kanat Islam slid one spot down to №20 in his weight division.

    Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov lost three lined of the welterweight division rankings and landed the 91st spot.

