EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 29 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Akberbayev up in WBA rating

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Association (WBA) has published the updated version of its ratings of boxers in all weight categories, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to the WBA, Kazakhstani cruiserweight boxer Issa Akberbayev climbed two spots up to №11. Kanat Islam retained the second spot of the updated super welterweight rating. Welterweight champ from Kazakhstan Zhankosh Turarov is ranked 10th as in the previous version of the rating.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!