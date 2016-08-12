EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:02, 12 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Alimkhanuly eases into Rio Olympics quarterfinal

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has reached the quarterfinal of the Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    Alimkhanuly dominated through all three rounds and confidently defeated Ilyas Abbadi from Algeria 3:0 in the Men's Middle (75kg) weight class.

    In the quarterfinal he will take on the winner of Russian Artem Chebotarev vs. Azerbaijani Kamran Shakhsuvarly fight.

    The quarterfinal bout is scheduled to be held on Monday (August 15) at 10:00 p.m. Astana time.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!