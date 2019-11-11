EN
    08:25, 11 November 2019

    Kazakh boxer Alimkhanuly rises in Boxrec rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly (8-0, 4 KOs) skyrocketed in the Boxrec.com rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Alimkhanuly defeated Canadian Albert Onolunose (24-3-1, 8 KOs) in the 6th round of their 10-round fight in Fresno, California this past weekend taking home the WBC Continental American and WBO Global belts.

    The victory helped the Kazakhstani rise from the 66th to 55th spot in the middleweight division of the rankings.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
