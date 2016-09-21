Kazakh boxer Alimkhanuly to make pro ring debut in October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly revealed his plans to make professional ring debut in late October.

"I look forward to Kanat Islam's upcoming fight in Almaty city. I will make pro ring debut the same evening. It will happen on October 29. I have no idea who the opponent is, I'll let you know later. I'm ready to fight anyone," Alimkhanuly said of the fight.



According to the boxer, he hasn't made his mind yet whether he's ready to switch to professional boxing for good.



"I need to sit down and talk with my coach and other people who support me," he added.



Zhanibek Alimkhanuly is the world and Asian boxing champion. He represented Kazakhstan at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in Men's 75kg category but was stunned in the quarterfinal by Azerbaijani Kamran Shakhsuvarly.