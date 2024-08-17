Kazakh boxer Angelina Lukas to fight in China on Aug 24

Kazakhstan's boxer Angelina Lukas (10-1, 5 KOs) will return to the ring in China on August 24, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

The next fight of the Kazakhstani female boxer will take place in Wenshan, China. Lucas will clash with Pimchanok Thepjanda of Thailand (9-6, 9 KOs).

“My next fight will take place in China on August 24. The arena will accommodate 4,500 attendees. It's going to be amazing, it's the 12th fight of my career! China, I'm coming for you! I feel absolutely happy about having the opportunity to raise the flag of my beloved Kazakhstan around the world!” Lucas posted on Instagram.

Angelina's last fight was in May, where the Kazakhstani athlete defeated Indonesian boxer Harma Yesti (1-4-1, 0 KOs) via unanimous decision.