ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani middleweight Arman Rysbek started his professional boxing career with a first-round win, Sports.kz reports.

At the boxing night in Kissimmee, Florida, Arman defeated American John Morehouse, who previously fought in the MMA and for whom this fight was also the first professional boxing match.

Rysbek used to represent the Astana Arlans team, with whom in 2017 he became the WSB champion.