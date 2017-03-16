EN
    15:18, 16 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer attends unveiling ceremony of Mayweather's academy in Moscow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova took part in the unveiling ceremony of the Boxing Academy of former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Moscow on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    On the sidelines of the ceremony, Mayweather Jr. wished the 22-year-old Sharipova good luck with her further career.

    He also advised her to surround herself with the right team and to believe in herself even if no one else does. He also said she should work very hard.

