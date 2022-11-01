EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 01 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet in WBA’s top 10 ranking

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet has improved his position in the World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

    On October 22, Nurmaganbet took part in a boxing evening in Mexico City, where he knocked out local fighter Luciano Chaparro Araujo. After this successful performance, the Kazakhstani climbed up in the WBA second middleweight ranking from the 11th to the 10th line.

    In the same weight division, Aidos Yerbossynuly retained first position. The second position is occupied by the American Caleb Plant, and Erik Bazinyan from Canada.

    Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez of Mexico holds the WBA World Super Champion belt, while Cuba's David Morrell Jr. holds ‘regular’ champion’s title.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!