Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov parts ways with MJA Entertainment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleussinov told Sports.kz why his switch to professional boxing turned out to be a failure.

"In all honesty, I broke the contract with MJA Entertainment and Mike Altamura, because he didn't do the things under the contract, the things he promised to do. We are no longer working together. I haven't explored other options so far. I'm about to make the decision on which way to go in terms of my career. I guess I'll return to the national team," the boxing champion said of parting ways with the Australian promotion company.

In March, Yeleussinov moved with his family to the U.S. to pursue a career in professional boxing.