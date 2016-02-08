EN
    09:45, 08 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Dauren Yeleussinov to face Raymond Terry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer Dauren Yeleussinov will face American boxer Raymond Terry this month, Yeleussinov's VKontakte official page says.

    Dauren Yeleussinov will step into the ring with American Raymond Terry at Manhattan BBking in NYC on February 17 for his fifth professional fight.
    It is worth mentioning that Yeleussinov won all four of his previous fights knocking out opponents in three of them.

