ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Anvar Muzaparov became a winner of the Kazakh President's International Boxing Cup in Astana, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the final of the 52 kg weight division, Anvar won the bout against Rogen Ladon of the Philippines on points.

It is to be recalled that it was Temirtas Zhussupov who was recognized to be the best in the 49 kg weight division.



Photo credit - kfb.kz