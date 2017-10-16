EN
    Kazakh boxer Dychko climbs 40 positions up in BoxRec rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM BoxRec has updated the rankings of Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko (2-0, 2 KOs) after his second victory in the professional ring, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh superheavyweight knocked out Rodriguez Cage, an American first-timer, in the third round at the A La Carte boxing event in Tampa, Florida, U.S.

    The win made it possible for Dychko to go 40 positions up in the superheavyweight rankings published on BoxRec.com. He ranks 641st now.

     

