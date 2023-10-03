Kazakh boxer earns bronze at 19th Asian Games

Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov clinched bronze at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Shymbergenov lost to Japanese boxer and 2021 world champion Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa2:3 in the Men’s 63.5-71kg semifinal at the 19th Asian Games.

The Japanese athlete propelled to the final where he will face Kan Chia Wei from Chinese Taipei.

Recall that on his way to the semifinal Shymberenov stunned Chinese and Uzbek boxers.