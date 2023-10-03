EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer earns bronze at 19th Asian Games

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

     Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov clinched bronze at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Shymbergenov lost to Japanese boxer and 2021 world champion Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa2:3 in the Men’s 63.5-71kg semifinal at the 19th Asian Games.

    The Japanese athlete propelled to the final where he will face Kan Chia Wei from Chinese Taipei.

    Recall that on his way to the semifinal Shymberenov stunned Chinese and Uzbek boxers.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!