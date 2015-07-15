Kazakh boxer Isa Akberbayev rises in WBC rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council has updated its rankings of boxers in all weight categories, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to the updated rankings, Zhanat Zhakiyanov retained №1 spot in Bantamweight category.

Kanat Islam slid two spots down to №35 in the Super welterweight rankings.

Isa Akberbayev jumped 6 spots up and landed the 30th line in the Cruiserweight rankings. Beibut Shumenov (Cruiserweight) crashed out of the top 40 of the rankings.