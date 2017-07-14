EN
    14:45, 14 July 2017

    Kazakh boxer Islam climbs 32 spots up in IBO rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam has climbed 32 spots up to №19 in the updated ranking of the International Boxing Organization (IBO), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Previously, super welterweight Islam was ranked 51st.

    Light cruiserweight Issa Akberbayev lost three spots sliding to 34th line of the rankings.

    Two Kazakhstani boxers Madiyar Ashkeyev and Zhankosh Turarov also appeared in the rankings.

