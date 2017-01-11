EN
    07:18, 11 January 2017

    Kazakh boxer Islam likely to meet 'Canelo' in 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 КО) may hold a fight vs. Kazakhstani Kanat Islam (22-0, 18 КО), Sports.kz reported citing Fightnews.com.    

    A source said that the fight may take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It is said that ‘Canelo’ is ready to put his WBO belt at stake. Islam is currently the fifth in the organization’s ranking.

     

    ‘Canelo’ is reported to be a potential opponent of another Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 КО). Their bout is scheduled for September as per a verbal agreement between Oscar De La Hoya and Tom Loeffler. 

